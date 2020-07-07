You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Aspen reports approval increase as bridging values soar

by:
  • 07/07/2020
  • 0
Aspen reports approval increase as bridging values soar
Aspen Bridging approved £294m worth of loans across 382 cases in June, in one of its best ever months.

 

The lender saw huge month-on-month growth, with £107m of loans across 219 deals in May.

Overall Aspen achieved a 301 per cent increase in new lending in the space of a month.

Average deal sizes increased from £488,000 to £770,000, coinciding with an increase in the maximum loan offered at the end of May.

Aspen said increasing its maximum loan to value to 75 per cent and reintroducing its medium refurbishment and commercial product ranges helped drive growth.

Lending and adapting during the Covid-19 crisis also helped create broker trust, the group added.

Jack Coombs, director at Aspen (pictured), said: “Clearly this is an excellent increase in approvals, enquiries and new lending, supported by the attractiveness of the new product range and by the increase in appetite from investors and property professionals to take on new projects as lockdown eases.

“Furthermore the major improvement in conversion and completion ratios shown in the much higher new lending figures, up 301 per cent, just demonstrates both the increased willingness of borrowers to really progress deals and the strong appetite Aspen has for new business.

“Lenders who are low geared or equity funded like us will continue to reliably operate and offer brokers and customers a credible lending service, and by continuing to lend when others vacated the market we have substantially strengthened our reputation and market share.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Impact and UTB combine on £450k downsizing bridge for older borrowers

Impact Specialist Finance and United Trust Bank (UTB) have completed a £450,000 regulated bridging loan to enable a couple to...

Close