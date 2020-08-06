You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Second charge volumes fall 71 per cent in June – FLA

by:
  • 06/08/2020
  • 0
Second charge volumes fall 71 per cent in June – FLA
New second charge mortgage volumes dropped 71 per cent year-on-year in June with just 661 new agreements arranged.

 

Figures from the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) showed the value of new business in the month reached £27m, a decline of 74 per cent compared to last year. 

For the 12 months to June, the value of new second charge business reached £1.03bn and there were 23,156 agreements.

Compared to the previous 12 months, both the value and number of agreements saw respective falls of 11 per cent. 

Geraldine Kilkelly (pictured), head of research and chief economist at the FLA, said: “The relatively slow recovery in second charge mortgage new business volumes reflects the gradual re-opening of the economy and continued household caution as the outlook for employment and the progression of the virus remains uncertain.  

“Lenders are continuing to do all they can to support customers during this challenging period and customers experiencing payment difficulties should contact their lender as soon as possible.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Foundation expands mortgage range for borrowers with credit problems

Foundation Home Loans has extended its range of residential mortgage deals for borrowers who have fallen behind on their credit...

Close