Nucleus introduces e-signatures for new business and instructions

Nucleus is now accepting electronic signatures for new business and client instructions to reduce its reliance on the postal service and build on its scanned document capabilities.

The move to accept e-signatures came into effect on 24 August.

Nucleus will allow five e-signature software providers to be used including Docusign and Adobe, depending on adviser preference.

To provide client security and lessen the risk of fraud, advisers will be asked to select a software provider that complies with eiDAS regulation. This is an industry standard to help firms with online identity verification and ensure the authenticity of electronic documents.

The platform has also compiled a document setting out its e-signature requirements, so firms can find information about the types of e-signatures Nucleus will accept, an approved list of e-signature providers and the forms where an e-signature can be used.

To ensure the process is secure, e-signed instructions need to be submitted using Nucleus’ messaging system.

John Walls, head of proposition at Nucleus, said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve efficiency and maximise user experience, while keeping client security at the forefront of what we do.

“The introduction of e-signatures will streamline the new business process and our flexibility over software providers will allow advisers to select a supplier that works best for them.”