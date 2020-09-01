You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Paragon adds Jason Wilmot from ABC

  • 01/09/2020
Paragon Bank has grown its development finance team with the appointment of Jason Wilmot as relationship director.

 

He will be based at the team’s Gracechurch Street head office in London and will work with clients across England.  

Wilmot joins Paragon from Alternative Bridging Corporation, where he was also relationship director for a year.

Prior to that, he was with Royal Bank of Scotland for 17 years, within the bank’s commercial real estate finance teams as senior relationship manager. 

Wilmont (pictured) said: “I am delighted to be joining Paragon’s development finance team. I am looking forward to working in such a highly regarded team and using my experience to help the business achieve its strategic growth objectives.” 

Paragon Bank’s development finance division increased lending to residential housebuilders by nearly £200m during the first half of the company’s financial year, taking its net loan book to over £500m. 

Robert Orr, Paragon Bank development finance managing director, added: “We are keen to grow our loan book and support current and new to bank clients and bringing somebody in with Jason’s experience and connections will help us do that.  

“We had a strong first half of the financial year and that has continued into the second half, despite the challenges coronavirus presented to the sector. 

We have remained active and, looking forward, we are confident in the prospects for the market, he said, adding that the demand for new housing looks like it will remain strong into the future.  

 

Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

