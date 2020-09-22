You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Roma Finance ups funding and hires Together senior underwriter

by:
  • 22/09/2020
  • 0
Roma Finance ups funding and hires Together senior underwriter
Roma Finance has signed an agreement to increase its funding capability and expanded its underwriting team by hiring Emma Barker from rival lender Together.

 

The specialist lender has made an agreement to double its lending facility with Cambridge Building Society to grow the medium term buy-to-let proposition, launched in 2019.

This funding line is one of eight currently in operation, and was agreed as result of demand for buy-to-let deals, it said.

At the same time, Roma has bolstered its team with the appointment of Emma Barker (pictured) as senior underwriter.

Barker joins Roma Finance from rival specialist lender Together where she has spent the last 20 years of her career.

Barker will be responsible for structuring cases to create the best solution for the borrower and the business.

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, said: “On a personal note, I am delighted to welcome Emma to the team.

“She is a fantastic underwriter, creates strong relationships and will bring a great deal of ‘know how’ to the business.

“In addition, the funding is fantastic news and will allow us to continue our growth with a secure partner.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Bridging sourcing system needed before dedicated adviser exam – Khadr

A dedicated bridging advice qualification would not be viable until sourcing systems are available to cover the market, according to...

Close