Roma Finance ups funding and hires Together senior underwriter

Roma Finance has signed an agreement to increase its funding capability and expanded its underwriting team by hiring Emma Barker from rival lender Together.

The specialist lender has made an agreement to double its lending facility with Cambridge Building Society to grow the medium term buy-to-let proposition, launched in 2019.

This funding line is one of eight currently in operation, and was agreed as result of demand for buy-to-let deals, it said.

At the same time, Roma has bolstered its team with the appointment of Emma Barker (pictured) as senior underwriter.

Barker joins Roma Finance from rival specialist lender Together where she has spent the last 20 years of her career.

Barker will be responsible for structuring cases to create the best solution for the borrower and the business.

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, said: “On a personal note, I am delighted to welcome Emma to the team.

“She is a fantastic underwriter, creates strong relationships and will bring a great deal of ‘know how’ to the business.

“In addition, the funding is fantastic news and will allow us to continue our growth with a secure partner.”