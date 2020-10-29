Blueberry Mortgages steps into specialist packaging market

Blueberry Mortgages has entered the specialist lending packager market, expanding on its existing wealth management, residential and equity release capabilities.

The brokerage will focus on bridging and second charge mortgages and already has a panel of 24 lenders including Precise Mortgages, MT Finance, Paragon and Shawbrook Bank.

To handle its specialist lending duties, the firm has set up a workforce headed by specialist lending consultant Alex Hamilton.

Hamilton said: “The biggest concern for brokers when using a packager is communication and an equitable fee charging structure.

“I want brokers to feel confident that when they refer their clients to Blueberry, they will get a fantastic service as well as a customer centric fee structure. Blueberry will always fully review a client’s circumstances to ensure they get the best possible advice.”

Christopher Moyse, compliance and operations director of Blueberry, added: “Alex and his team have established a strong client focused proposition for specialist lending where a positive outcome for the client is at the forefront of their advice process.

“I have utmost respect and admiration for the role that Alex has played in launching Blueberry Specialist Lending.”