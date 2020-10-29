You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Blueberry Mortgages steps into specialist packaging market

by:
  • 29/10/2020
  • 0
Blueberry Mortgages steps into specialist packaging market
Blueberry Mortgages has entered the specialist lending packager market, expanding on its existing wealth management, residential and equity release capabilities.

 

The brokerage will focus on bridging and second charge mortgages and already has a panel of 24 lenders including Precise Mortgages, MT Finance, Paragon and Shawbrook Bank. 

To handle its specialist lending duties, the firm has set up a workforce headed by specialist lending consultant Alex Hamilton 

Hamilton said: “The biggest concern for brokers when using a packager is communication and an equitable fee charging structure.  

I want brokers to feel confident that when they refer their clients to Blueberry, they will get a fantastic service as well as a customer centric fee structure. Blueberry will always fully review a client’s circumstances to ensure they get the best possible advice.” 

Christopher Moyse, compliance and operations director of Blueberry, added: “Alex and his team have established a strong client focused proposition for specialist lending where a positive outcome for the client is at the forefront of their advice process.   

I have utmost respect and admiration for the role that Alex has played in launching Blueberry Specialist Lending.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mint Bridging poaches pair from Together in team expansion

Mint Bridging has made four appointments to its team.

Close