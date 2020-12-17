Vernon relaunches specialist buy-to-let mortgage range

The mutual’s buy-to-let range is accessible to individual landlords and limited companies with two of its mortgages available on holiday lets.

Buy-to-let products include a three-year discount personal applicant and limited company mortgage at 3.49 per cent with up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) on a minimum property valuation of £125,000.

The maximum loan amount is £400,000 and the minimum loan is £90,000.

Its five-year discount holiday let deal for personal applicants is priced at 3.24 per cent at up to 70 per cent LTV on a minimum property valuation of £300,000.

The maximum loan amount is £500,000 and the minimum loan is £200,000.

The limited company version is priced at 3.49 per cent.

Vernon has also relaunched its retirement mortgages, university deals and self-build options alongside its mainstream mortgages.

Its Buy for Uni product is a five-year discount at 4.70 per cent at 100 per cent LTV. The maximum loan amount is £300,000 and the minimum loan is £125,000.

Brendan Crowshaw, head of mortgage and savings distribution at Vernon Building Society, said: “Feedback from our broker partners highlighted increasingly diverse borrowing needs in the buy-to-let sector. We’ve adapted our range to meet those needs, while retaining our flexible approach to lending.”