You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Brexit deal came too late for many builders – FMB

by:
  • 05/01/2021
  • 0
Brexit deal came too late for many builders – FMB
The Federation of Master Builders (FMB) has warned the years of dithering over the Brexit trade deal has already hit many builders.

 

The trade body said finally securing a deal “brings reassurance to the construction industry” but noted for some it was already too late.

It also warned that the vast majority of the industry was already seeing higher costs and supply chain delays.

FMB chief executive Brian Berry said: “After the toughest of years, Britain’s builders will welcome the certainty that this deal appears to offer.

“Unfortunately, however, the deal will have come too late for many already feeling the effects of prolonged indecision.”

Berry added: “Nine in ten builders already face risings costs due to supply chain disruptions and higher product demand.

“We will wait to digest the detail, but this trade deal must deliver for builders by removing the barriers in their path to building back better and greener, be those access to products or skilled labour.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Shawbrook and Sirius combine on £7.8m refinancing deal

Sirius Property Finance and Shawbrook Bank have completed a £7.8m loan to refinance a development facility on a purpose-built student...

Close