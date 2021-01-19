You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Brotherton advises UTB on £6m funding for beachside hotel conversion

by:
  • 19/01/2021
  • 0
Brotherton advises UTB on £6m funding for beachside hotel conversion
United Trust Bank (UTB) has agreed more than £6m worth of funding towards the redevelopment of a former hotel in Cornwall into residential apartments and commercial space.

 

Brotherton Real Estate advised on the case which was put forward by developers Harrington Homes.

Work has already begun on the site next to Harlyn Bay beach which has seen the former Harlyn Inn Hotel  demolished to be replaced by a three-storey development.

The finished building will consist of 14 two and three-bedroom apartments and ground floor commercial space.

The projected has an estimated gross development value of £11m when finished.

Brotherton Real Estate introduced Harrington Homes to UTB in October with purchase completion due to take place in early November.

UTB said that although Harrington Homes was a new customer the firm had extensive development experience and a strong track record around the South West.

The lender’s credit committee agreed to provide the £6.18m required to cover the balance of the site purchase, construction costs, professional fees other obligations.

An extended repayment term was agreed to provide Harrington Homes with greater flexibility should the pandemic create disruption to the construction timetable.

Demolition works were underway within two weeks of the completion of the site acquisition and the first apartments should be released for sale around Easter 2021.

Robert Kleinman, chief finance officer of Brotherton Real Estate, said: “Mark Pannell and the United Trust Bank team pulled out all the stops to provide a quick decision on this deal and have the funds available within around six weeks of our first conversations.

“I’m very pleased to get another competitive funding deal with UTB over the line and look forward to working together on future deals.”

Mark Pannell, senior manager – property development at UTB added: “Harrington Homes have established a strong reputation for delivering high quality developments and I’m delighted that UTB will be providing the funding to create these superb homes in a stunning location.

“We had to move quickly on this deal and Brotherton’s involvement was crucial to us getting all the information we needed when we needed it.

“With around 40 buyers already showing interest in the apartments, I’m sure this will be another successful development for Harrington Homes and the bank.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Crystal Specialist Finance and Loans Warehouse unveil new hires

Crystal Specialist Finance and Loans Warehouse have kicked off the New Year with appointments to their specialist lending teams.

Close