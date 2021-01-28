You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest secures £500m investment from JP Morgan

  • 28/01/2021
LendInvest has obtained a £500m investment from JP Morgan in future mortgage originations for the buy-to-let sector.

 

This investment follows the sale of a £125m mortgage portfolio to the investment banking firm in September last year. 

This is expected to expand LendInvest’s capacity to lend to the UK buy-to-let market, with the total value lent now surpassing £3.5bn. 

Rod Lockhart (pictured), chief executive at LendInvestsaid: “This transaction is yet another example of the growing interest from large global institutions in UK fintech, and importantly, another milestone for LendInvest.  

“Working with J.P. Morgan puts us in a stronger position than ever to serve our customers in what will come to be a hugely important year for the industry. We look forward to collaborating with the team there as we continue to tailor our unique offering for landlords in an ever-changing environment.” 

Eric Wragge, managing director in securitised products at J.P. Morgan, added: “There’s a huge amount of innovation going on in the UK fintech space, which is taking place both in spite of, and in response to, the broader context of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

LendInvest is an exciting business with ambitious plans for the future, and our securitised products team has been pleased to work with them to provide capacity for over half a billion pounds of new mortgage lending.” 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions.

Close