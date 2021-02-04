You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Foundation launches limited edition reduced fee buy-to-let loans

  • 04/02/2021
Foundation Home Loans has introduced a set of limited edition limited company buy-to-let products with reduced product fees.

 

The range features two and five-year fixed rate options for landlords purchasing or remortgaging through a limited company vehicle.

As part of Foundation’s F1 range, the deals are suitable for investors who just miss out on mainstream credit scores.

The mortgages include two-year fixes at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 75 per cent LTV with rates at 3.09 per cent and 3.24 per cent respectively – both with a reduced product fee of one per cent.

There are also five-year versions at 3.34 per cent and 3.44 per cent respectively with a reduced product fee of 1.5 per cent.

And a five-year large loan is priced at 3.19 per cent with a reduced product fee of two per cent at 65 per cent LTV.

George Gee, commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, (pictured) said: “These limited edition products, purely for those seeking finance via limited companies, now come with a reduced product fee which should make them more desirable for advisers and their landlord clients.

“The Foundation criteria remains exactly the same as we seek to support all those landlords either looking to add to portfolios or seeking refinancing.”

 

