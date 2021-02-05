Together cuts rates by up to one per cent and increases LTVs

Together has overhauled its specialist residential, buy-to-let and bridging product ranges, including rate cuts and increased loan to values (LTVs).

The lender has repriced its five-year fixed-rate mortgages to 5.99 per cent on capital repayment and 6.49 per cent on interest-only loans – down from 6.99 per cent.

A new consumer buy-to-let five-year fixed-rate product has been launched at 6.99 per cent where the lender will accept rental income but not additional income for affordability requirements.

Buy-to-let and specialist holiday let products have also been revamped with LTVs increasing to 75 per cent for residential purchases and up to 70 per cent for refinancing residential properties.

The maximum LTV on Together’s second charge buy-to-let has also been increased from 65 per cent to 70 per cent.

Bridging changes

Regulated bridging loans have seen rates cut at 50 per cent LTV and 70 per cent LTV, while maximum LTVs on unregulated bridging loans rise to 75 per cent for residential purchase rise and to 70 per cent on refinancing deals.

Together director of sales Sundeep Patel said: “We anticipate the residential buy-to-let market will return to health post-Covid and believe holiday lets will prove attractive to investors as the popularity of UK staycations increases once lockdown is lifted.”

“These are the latest changes we’ve introduced as we continue to increase our lending and there are still more improvements in the pipeline.”