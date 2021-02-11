Hope Capital adds commercial products and MTF tweaks regulated range

Hope Capital has added a pair of bridging loans for commercial property cases.

The first product is available at 0.90 per cent per month on loans up to £900,000 and has a maximum 55 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The second deal provides borrowers with a higher LTV of 60 per cent, with a rate of 0.94 per cent for loans up to £600,000.

Both are available throughout England and Wales for a maximum loan period of 12 months to individuals and companies and have various repayment options including, retained, serviced or part retained & part service.

A full valuation is required to determine the present value of the property against which the loan will be secured.

Hope Capital sales director Sinead Moynihan said the products will further expand the lender’s offering and has been designed to meet the diverse needs of borrowers, their affordability and aspirations.

“Demand in the specialist finance market remains strong, which is why it is essential we provide new, innovative products to support brokers and keep the sector moving forward,” she said.

“The Nineties Collection is aimed at borrowers who require finance quickly to progress their plans.

“Both products are suitable for a variety of purposes, including improving run-down commercial premises which is proving difficult to obtain a mortgage on in the current climate, funding a new business and so on.”

Earlier this week Hope Capital launched two products for semi-commercial properties.

MTF

Meanwhile, MT Finance has tweaked its regulated bridging offering which was launched earlier this year.

Loans below £125,000 will be subject to a minimum rate of 0.89 per cent and a minimum facility fee of £2,000 with a two per cent fee being payable as a proc fee.