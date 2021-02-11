You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

West One Loans secures £250m JP Morgan investment for buy-to-let lending

  • 11/02/2021
Enra Specialist Finance has signed a £250m mortgage forward flow agreement with J.P. Morgan to sell future buy-to-let mortgages originated by subsidiary West One Loans to the investment firm.

 

This latest investment follows West One Loans’ inaugural residential mortgage-backed securitisation of its buy-to-let and second charge loans in November last year. 

Enra said the deal would enable it to maintain stable sources of capital to continue to lend in the specialist sector and expand West One Loans’ lending capacity.  

Danny Waters, CEO of Enra Specialist Finance, said: “This new relationship with J.P. Morgan is another positive move for the business.  

This collaboration allows us to further develop our West One buy-to-let offering in line with our 2021 objectives and solidifies our position within the market as a large, well-resourced, leading specialist lender.” 

Eric Wragge, managing director in securitised products at J.P. Morgan, added: “We are pleased to have worked with Enra on this transaction to help scale its footprint in the buy-to-let arena and look forward to watching its continued growth as a specialist lender.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

