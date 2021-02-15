You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Bridging completions drop below £3bn as defaults and applications rise

by:
  • 15/02/2021
  • 0
Bridging completions drop below £3bn as defaults and applications rise
Bridging completions dropped 28 per cent in value to £2.88bn in 2020, down from £3.99bn in 2019, according to the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

 

The value of loans in default in Q4 2020 increased by 14 per cent on Q3 and was 24 per cent higher than the same period the previous year as borrowers continued to feel the financial impact of the pandemic, the trade body said.

However, it was more upbeat for prospects coming into this year as it noted applications had increased significantly on 2019 numbers in the second half of last year.

This was highlighted by the value of applications in 2020 increasing to £25.82bn, up from £23.19bn in 2019.

ASTL data showed the surge in applications in Q3 last year went on to drive a 35 per cent increase in completions in Q4 – with £918m worth of completions during the quarter.

Applications in Q4 2020 were at £6.69bn, down by 13 per cent from Q3 but still up by 23 per cent on the same quarter in 2019.

 

LTVs and loan books dip

Average loan to values (LTVs) fell slightly in Q4 and have now dropped to below 59 per cent and bridging loan books dropped to £4.48bn, a decrease of 2.5 per cent on the previous year.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, (pictured) said: “Completions were down on the previous year, which is to be expected given the periods of national lockdown.

“However, applications were actually higher than in 2019, which reflects the enormous potential the bridging market has to provide customers with a funding solution through these difficult times.

“We must, however, remain cautious. The effects of economic slowdown are starting to be reflected by the value of loans in default and, while the roll out of the vaccine for Covid-19 continues at pace, a return to normal levels of economic activity seems unlikely before the summer, so these trends may persist for several months.”

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Santander cuts mortgage rates and adds cashback

Santander is trimming select mortgage rates by up to 0.26 per cent and on a range of loan to values...

Close