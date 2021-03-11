You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Dave Pinnington takes over as CEO of Finance 4 Business

  11/03/2021
Finance 4 Business has promoted Dave Pinnington to chief executive and hinted there would be further changes to come shortly.

 

Pinnington (pictured left) joined the distributor and advice firm as head of intermediary relations in 2017 and steps up to CEO with immediate effect.

Russell Martin (pictured right) who founded the business in 2009 and was previously managing director will remain involved as chairman of the board.

Pinnington, who has previously held roles at V Loans, Accord Mortgages and Yorkshire Building Society, said he was thrilled to be taking over as CEO and was fortunate to have inherited a strong team.

“It’s been a tough 12 months, but as a business we’ve remained really busy, and we’re delighted to see our most successful quarter one ever,” he said.

“We’re now looking forward to building on that success and realising our exciting growth plans for the future,” he continued.

“We’re part of a group of complementary businesses and have exciting news afoot in the coming days and weeks so it’s a great time to be a part of the business.”

Martin added that he was delighted to see Pinnington take over.

“I’ve known Dave for many years and he’s got more than a proven track record in the sector,” Martin said.

“He’s a hugely well-liked character within the business and has continued to develop a strong team during his time with us.

“I am really looking forward to working with Dave going forward as we look to grow our group of companies, offering a collection of consultancy businesses covering finance, property and beyond, striving to become the next generation advisory.

“As a group, we’ve had a fantastic year with transactions totalling over £1bn.”

He added: “Watch this space for more news from our group which will be released soon.”

 

 

 

