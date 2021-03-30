You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Commercial Finance -

SMG completes takeover of Y3S Bridging and Commercial

  • 30/03/2021
SMG completes takeover of Y3S Bridging and Commercial
Specialist Mortgage Group (SMG) has completed the purchase of Y3S Bridging and Commercial to bring the full range of Y3S advice firms under one business.

 

Cardiff-based SMG, previously known as Y3S Group, also includes fellow packager businesses Y3S Loans, Y3S Private Clients, B2B Financial, and Chaseblue Loans.

The firm completed the purchases of the full share capital in Y3S Bridging and Commercial from the founding directors Nathan Raffour and Andrew Gage.

Raffour and Gage will now be leaving the business after 10 years with each having arranged an average of £10m per month in specialist mortgages, the firm said.

They have plans to work in a number of areas including refurbishments, small developments and fintech projects.

Remaining staff will join the wider Y3S team.

 

‘Amicable agreement’

Barney Drake, CEO of Specialist Mortgage Group, said: “Over the last 10 years Y3S Bridging and Commercial has achieved considerable success and now seems like a very natural time for us to bring the business fully within our operation, and to deliver a streamlined operation with all the Y3S team under one roof.

“Having everyone working closely together will also make the client referral process between the two companies much easier and we will be looking to make the most of the opportunities this affords us.”

Discussing the transaction, he added: “We’ve very amicably agreed the commercial terms of this share capital acquisition with Nathan and Andrew and we are incredibly grateful for the contribution they have made to both Y3S and SMG over the last decade.

“They leave with our very best wishes and we have no doubt that in seeking pastures new, they are going to go on and achieve great things in the financial services sector.”

 

‘Opportunities in specialist finance’

Raffour said: “It has been hugely rewarding to go from a two-person office to a modern 2,500 sq ft space which held 28 staff. Equally, it has been a privilege to have witnessed the achievements of our team, helped by providing expert training, support and qualifications in their roles.”

Gage added: “Just over 10 years ago, we made the leap from being employees to starting a new business and there have been plenty of ups and downs along the way.

“We’ve always been humble in our approach and instilled that in the people we have worked with, which has filtered down to our clients and the relationships we hold. It has been an absolute honour to see staff, with our training and guidance, flourish and gain fantastic careers.

“We have a number of exciting plans that we’ll embark upon and see plenty of opportunities in technology and the specialist finance industry that we intend to take.”

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

