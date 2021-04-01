Paragon funds 21-property residential development

Paragon Bank has provided £5.1m to developers Greymoor Homes for the acquisition of a site in East Sussex.

The Old Station Road site in Wadhurst will be developed into a new-build project comprising 13 private residences, six affordable homes and two shared ownership properties.

There will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes. The Walks project is set to begin in June for completion by October 2022.

Graham Morris, managing director of Greymoor, said: “Wadhurst is a beautiful location, surrounded by lovely countryside. We are sure this mix of family and first-time buyer homes will have great appeal.

“Paragon is an excellent funding partner, with a deep understanding of the property market and construction in general, and professionals who are helpful and supportive.”

Simon Dekker, relationship director at Paragon Bank Development Finance, added: “Greymoor is a high-experienced development company that knows its market and target customer base inside out.

“I’m confident demand for these new exceptional homes will be high and we’re pleased to have been able to support Graham and the team with this funding package.”