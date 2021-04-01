You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Paragon funds 21-property residential development

by:
  • 01/04/2021
  • 0
Paragon funds 21-property residential development
Paragon Bank has provided £5.1m to developers Greymoor Homes for the acquisition of a site in East Sussex.

 

The Old Station Road site in Wadhurst will be developed into a new-build project comprising 13 private residences, six affordable homes and two shared ownership properties. 

There will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes. The Walks project is set to begin in June for completion by October 2022. 

Graham Morris, managing director of Greymoor, said: “Wadhurst is a beautiful location, surrounded by lovely countryside. We are sure this mix of family and first-time buyer homes will have great appeal. 

“Paragon is an excellent funding partner, with a deep understanding of the property market and construction in general, and professionals who are helpful and supportive.” 

Simon Dekker, relationship director at Paragon Bank Development Finance, added: “Greymoor is a high-experienced development company that knows its market and target customer base inside out.   

“I’m confident demand for these new exceptional homes will be high and we’re pleased to have been able to support Graham and the team with this funding package.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
wooden gavel
Rogue landlord fined £48k for ‘uninhabitable’ HMO property

A landlord has been fined £48,000 for failing to comply with house of multiple occupancy (HMO) regulations.

Close