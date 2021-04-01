You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Rogue landlord fined £48k for ‘uninhabitable’ HMO property

  01/04/2021
A landlord has been fined £48,000 for failing to comply with house of multiple occupancy (HMO) regulations.

 

Tariq Javed’s Aylesbury property was inspected by Buckinghamshire council on numerous occasions from October 2019 through to February 2020. The inspections resulted in multiple warnings stating the property did not meet minimum standards. 

The property did not have a working fire detector, fire escape routes were obstructed and trip hazards were found. There was also no lighting on the staircase or at other escape routes. 

Javed did not comply with notices to provide legal documents and did not adhere to an improvement notice requiring him to bring the property up to an acceptable standard. 

Javed failed to appear in court was fined £48,000 at Buckinghamshire Magistrates Court on 16 February. The fine included £6,000 in costs.  

Upon conviction the magistrate said: “We believe Mr Javed exercises control and manages the property. Within the property hygiene was woefully lacking, it was uninhabitable. The kitchen was unfit for use, the gas supply was a risk and there was danger of electrocution.” 

“Importantly the escape routes were cluttered and dangerous due to trip hazards and a child could fall through the gaps in the staircase bannister.” 

Nigel Dicker, service director for housing and regulatory services for Buckinghamshire Council, added: “Mr Javed failed in his duty as a landlord to provide decent, safe and clean accommodation for his tenants.  

He did not comply with legal requests from council officers to carry out the works needed to improve the property.  

We hope this substantial fine sends the loud and clear message to any landlord who puts profits ahead of people that we will always take action to protect our residents, he said. 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

