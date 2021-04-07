Catalyst launches credit repair and AVM-enabled bridging products

Catalyst Property Finance is launching credit repair and automated valuation model (AVM) residential bridging products as part of an overhaul including rate cuts and wider criteria.

The lender said it was revamping its range of short-term finance options for bridging, refurbishment, commercial and land purchase.

Loans are now available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with rates trimmed to start from 0.5 per cent per month.

The credit repair bridging option is available to help borrowers with credit issues, while the AVM residential product is targeted for lower leverage residential loans.

Catalyst is also returning two other products for land with planning and its 100 per cent commercial bridging deal.

Anna Bennett, marketing director at Catalyst Property Finance, (pictured) said the firm was excited about this product launch.

“Brokers will see that LTVs are up and rates are down across our range,” she said.

“The UK bridging market is incredibly active; this is the perfect time to sharpen our pencils and provide even more options for brokers and their clients.”