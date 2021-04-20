You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Octane sets lending peak with £92m in Q1

  • 20/04/2021
Octane Capital completed £92m of new lending in the first three months of 2021 – the biggest quarter for the business since it launched in 2017.

 

The firm said the figure was a 121 per cent increase on the final three months of 2020.

It reported that completions were balanced evenly across the lender’s categories: refurbishment, bridging and developer exit loans, and medium-term buy-to-let products.

And Octane added that application numbers also increased by 126 per cent on the October to December period, with the stamp duty holiday and a resurgence in buy-to-let being the key drivers of this activity.

Earlier this month the lender opened availability for its buy-to-let products to the whole broker market.

Jonathan Samuels (pictured), CEO of Octane Capital, said: “The first three months of the year have been the most frantic we’ve ever experienced.

“The property market is absolutely booming due to the stamp duty holiday and our buy-to-let product is proving a particular hit with brokers and their landlord clients.”

He added that the lender had become a life cycle lender for brokers, providing bridges, then funding the refurbishments then moving borrowers onto buy-to-let loans.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

