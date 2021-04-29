UTB’s Keith Sangwin set to retire

United Trust Bank’s asset finance head of sales Keith Sangwin has announced his plans to retire.

Sangwin’s (pictured) career spans more than 40 years.

As sales director at Barclays Asset Finance, he created and managed its asset line offering. He also established Barclays’ broker division before holding sales director roles at both BNP and Aldermore.

He joined UTB in 2015 and since then he has developed the asset finance sales team, helped to shape the bank’s asset finance offering and built successful relationships with some of UTB’s most productive brokers.

“I entered the industry at the age of 21 attracted by a company car and the chance to see if I could sell for a living,” said Sangwin.

“Thankfully, things worked out and here we are over 40 years later. I feel privileged to have had such an interesting and varied career in asset finance, primarily focused on customers and sales. I have worked with lots of amazing people, many of whom will remain friends after I leave the industry.

“I have seen the asset finance industry adapt to the changing economic and legislative landscape many times and always come out stronger; a clear testament to the people who work within it.”

Nathan Mollett, head of asset finance, said: “Keith has had an incredible career in asset finance and is held in very high regard throughout the industry.

“I’m sad to see Keith go of course, but after 40 years’ hard work, he’s thoroughly earned the right to call it quits and spend more time with his family, enjoy his new bike and improve his golf. I hope he enjoys a long and happy retirement.”

UTB has begun its search for a new head of sales to fill the post.

Sangwin will step down at the end of August.