Together hires Gary Lomax as regional account manager; Avamore recruits originator

Together has hired Gary Lomax to its team as a regional account manager for the North.

Lomax has worked in specialist lending for more than two decades, including four years as business development manager (BDM) at Shawbrook Bank.

He later joined specialist broker Smart Money as a mortgage adviser and BDM.

He joins Together from his most recent tenure at London-based lender, Selina Finance, specialising in homeowner business loans, commercial finance and second charge mortgages.

In his new role, he will be responsible for developing and strengthening relationships with intermediaries across the North of England

Lomax (pictured) said: “It was a big opportunity for me to come into a business of this size, which deals with such a variety of cases, from regulated first and second charge, to buy-to-let and bridging.

“As lockdown lifts, I’m looking forward to getting out to speak face-to-face with more brokers across the North, to support them in developing their businesses with all types of specialist finance.”

His appointment comes as Kara Williams, who joined the lender seven years ago, is promoted to business development manager. She has previously held roles in direct and broker sales, dealing with Together’s key commercial and personal finance intermediary accounts.

Paula Purdy, intermediary sales manager for the North, said: “We’re delighted to see Kara promoted to the new specialist distribution manager role.

“She has a wealth of knowledge about our systems and lending criteria, which will be of huge benefit to the brokers she’s working alongside.”

She added: “Gary has worked in financial services for more than 20 years covering all aspects of property lending. His knowledge and passion will be a great asset to the team and we’re pleased to welcome him as we continue to grow our business.”

Avamore recruits Midlands originator

Avamore Capital has appointed Tirath Singh as its regional originator for the Midlands.

He is the first of two additional originators joining the lender this year. He’ll work alongside relationship managers Andreas Yianni and Adam Butler to drive the lender towards its targets this year.

Singh previously worked at Assetz Capital as senior relationship manager.

At Avamore, he will be tasked with leveraging local relationships and knowledge to broaden the lender’s coverage across the Midlands.

Singh said: “I am joining Avamore at an incredibly interesting time. The market has renewed energy, but it’s really important to acknowledge that we aren’t in the same place we were pre-Covid.

“That means we need to be responsive to what the market actually needs and remain solution-driven in our output. That’s the key point that stands out about Avamore. I’m really looking forward to bringing interesting products and dynamic options to my broker partners.”

Nikolay Petkov, principal of Avamore, added: “Avamore has had a strong start to the year and we’re really excited to see the value Tirath is going to add to the business.

“Ensuring broader regional coverage has been on our agenda for a while now, and we’re delighted to have bought someone into the business that has strong local knowledge and relationships as well as a prior understanding of how to match projects with high potential to a lender’s credit appetite and parameters. We look forward to seeing Tirath succeed at Avamore.”