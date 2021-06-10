You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

Specialist Lending

Gatehouse Bank hires chief operating officer from Together Loans

  • 10/06/2021
Cheshire-headquartered Gatehouse Bank has hired former Together Loans executive Tracey Bailey as chief operating officer.

 

Bailey (pictured) will report to chief executive officer Charles Haresnape and be based in the bank’s office in Wilmslow in Cheshire. In her role she will oversee operations in Wilmslow and Milton Keynes.

Bailey joins from Together Loans where she was director of lending and change. She spent over two decades with the Cheadle-based lender, initially joining as head of regulated underwriting and then taking on the role of operational transformation head.

Prior to Together she was head of secured lending at Advantage Mortgage Solutions, and before that worked at HFC Bank and Nationwide.

Haresnape said: “Tracey has considerable experience in key operational leadership roles where she has driven transformation and strategy, so she will be a great asset.

“We’ve been developing new ways to enhance our products and expand our offering, so it is an ideal time for her to join us, her experience will be invaluable as we look at additional ways to grow the business.”

