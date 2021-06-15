You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Shawbrook splits HMO and BTL deals into loan size bands

  • 15/06/2021
Shawbrook Bank has split its buy-to-let and Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) deals into three product bandings based on loan sizes while reducing rates for the highest loan amounts.

 

The bandings are; loans of less than £150,000, loans between £150,000 and £1m and loans over £1m.

Rates on loans over £1m have been reduced and will now start from 4.14 per cent on buy to lets and HMO properties valued at 65 per cent loan to value.

Gavin Seaholme, (pictured) head of sales at Shawbrook Bank’s property finance division, said: “These changes underline Shawbrook’s continued commitment to supporting the simple, the complex, and everything in-between.

“Our team have a wealth of experience lending on commercial and residential developments, in even the most complex of situations and work hard to serve customers at both ends of the market. By offering competitive rates across all loan sizes we can make our expertise and knowledge of the market accessible to as many people as possible.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

