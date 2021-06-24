Keystone achieves £500m in loans since striking new funding deal in 2018

Keystone Property Finance has passed £500m in completions in the three years since it relaunched as an in-house lender in 2018.

The lender was first established in partnership with Bradford & Bingley in 2006 and went on to develop further relationships with Aldermore and Paratus AMC.

Then in 2018, the buy-to-let specialist struck a fresh funding deal by which it established itself on a new footing. This saw it become the legal title holder of loans and put it in control of the origination process from end-to-end, including decision making.

Since it’s relaunch, the lender has completed its first securitisation, and introduced a green mortgages range.

Keystone said it was “working on a number of other exciting new ranges and criteria changes which will be communicated to brokers in the coming weeks.”

David Whittaker, chief executive at Keystone Property Finance (pictured), said: “I’d like to thank our loyal brokers who have stood by us every step of the way.

“We’ve achieved so much in such a short space, but we are not finished. We think brokers will love the exciting products that we have in the pipeline, which fill a genuine need in the market,” Whittaker said.

“We hope to complete the next £500m in an even shorter time period,” he added.