Specialist Lending

United Trust Bank and Roma Finance make BDM hires

  • 24/06/2021
United Trust Bank has hired former Metro Bank executive Kerry Stuart (pictured) as a business development manager on its asset finance team.

 

In her role she will support brokers throughout the UK and oversee key accounts.

She was most recently a business development director at Metro Bank for just under five years and before that worked at Renaissance Finance for around a year.

She has also held senior roles at Conister Bank, Lloyds Bank and CPM UK.

United Trust Bank’s head of asset finance Nathan Mollett said: “Kerry is highly experienced and already well known in the asset finance industry, and she will play an important role in the sales team as we continue to develop our presence in the larger loans sector and receive increasing numbers of proposals to fund and refinance higher value cars.”

 

Roma Finance hires Foley as senior BDM

Second charge, bridging and development finance lender Roma Finance has hired Mark Foley as a senior business development manager for the Midlands.

Foley has spent more than 17 years in the industry, joining from Market Financial Solutions, where he was senior business development manager.

Before that he worked at Kind Commercial for just under a year and prior to that, worked as a business development manager at LendInvest for around six years. He has also held senior roles at Paragon Banking and Cheltenham and Gloucester.

Roma Finance’s national sales manager, Steve Smith, said: “We have had a great year and broken a number of records. The business is going from strength to strength and I am delighted to welcome Mark to the team, especially at such an exciting time.

“He will bring a great deal of expertise to the business and his appointment will allow improved efficiency, communication and capacity within Roma, which is essential for the increased demand we are experiencing.”

