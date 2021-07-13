You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Kent Reliance ups LTVs across resi and BTL offering

  • 13/07/2021
Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, part of the specialist lender OSB Group, has raised the maximum loan to value (LTV) limits across its mortgages.

 

Prime and near prime residential products are now available up to 90 per cent and 85 per cent LTV respectively, up from 75 per cent. 

For buy-to-let borrowers, Kent Reliance will lend up to 80 per cent LTV, up from 70 per cent previously. It has also removed LTV restrictions for larger specialist cases. 

The lender will provide loans up to £3m for both residential and buy-to-let mortgages. 

Rates on the buy-to-let range start from 2.99 per cent for a two-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV and products are available to individual borrowers, first-time landlords, limited company borrowing and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).  

Eligible property types include single dwelling homes, homes in multiple occupancy and multi-unit blocks. 

Adrian Moloney, group sales director, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, said: “The higher LTV limits on our residential mortgages are ideal for those specialist cases which require a more manual underwriting approach, whilst our buy-to-let range of products is suitable for first-time and more experienced landlords alike. 

“With our award-winning business development managers on hand to guide brokers towards the best lending solutions for their clients, combined with our flexible underwriting and individual case assessments, we really can help with those cases that need an expert approach.” 

