BuildLoan launches self and custom build mortgage sourcing system

The platform will provide information on upfront cashflow requirements, stage payment schedules and application trackers. It will also offer support and guidance on products including the government’s incoming Help to Build equity loan scheme.

Unicus was developed with broker input which aimed to work out where traditional sourcing systems fell short regarding specialist products. BuildLoan also claims the platform is the first of its kind for self and custom build mortgages.

Julian Foster, chief operating officer at BuildLoan, said: “This type of specialist lending can present significant challenges to clients, brokers and lenders. Before Unicus, brokers faced substantial obstacles stemming from inaccurate information being provided to them from traditional sourcing systems.

“This, in turn, affected the quality of the information and the product advice they offered to their clients.”

He added: “Unicus is beneficial for everyone involved – the broker, the client, the lender, networks and mortgage clubs and our own staff, as it offers a comprehensive portal with full end-to-end visibility coupled with first-class resources and information.”