Bridging

Mint Property Finance expands into Scotland

by:
  • 24/08/2021
Mint Property Finance expands into Scotland
Mint Property Finance has launched in Scotland with the introduction of a bridging loan.

 

The new product is the lender’s third within its ‘Power Product’ range, which was first introduced in June with lending up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

It is a standard bridging loan for amounts ranging from £75,000 to £1m. Mint Property Finance will consider higher loans for city centre locations. 

The product has no minimum term and cosmetic works are permitted. Foreign nationals are also eligible. 

Rates for the loan begin from 0.40 per cent per month.  

Andrew Lazare (pictured), founder and managing director of Mint Property Finance, said 2021 had been an “exceptional year” for the lender, which had seen it break lending records. 

He said the lender would increase its loan completion volumes with the launch into Scotland and said partnerships would be announced soon. 

Lazare added: “Increasing our bridging offering to brokers and borrowers in Scotland is the next logical step in the evolution of the business. We’re delighted to enter the market with such a competitive product. 

“We have set out our ambitious growth plans and we see the Scottish market as an area where we can grow our business and continue to provide our best in class service and pricing to a wider audience.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

Close