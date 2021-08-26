You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Foundation Home Loans slashes BTL rates and fees

by:
  • 26/08/2021
  • 0
Foundation Home Loans slashes BTL rates and fees
Foundation Home Loans has relaunched its buy-to-let product range with fees reduced and rates cut.

 

The product fee on all its two-year fixed rate mortgages has been halved to one per cent while the five-year fixed F1 and F2 standard property product fees have been reduced by 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent. 

Rate reductions include the five-year fixed homes in multiple occupancy (HMO) offering at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV). This has been cut to 3.44 per cent. 

The large HMO or multi-unit block (MBO) five-year fixed product at the same tier has been reduced to 3.54 per cent. The five-year fixed product for short-term let at 65 per cent LTV has gone down to 3.74 per cent. 

The lender has also released a short-term let product with a flat fee. 

This is a five-year fixed deal with a fee of £1,495. It is available at 65 per cent LTV at a rate of 3.94 per cent and 75 per cent LTV at 4.29 per cent.   

George Gee, commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We have been able to significantly reduce the product fees across our two and five-year fixed rates while maintaining, and in many cases even reducing, rates. This new buy-to-let product range with lower percentage product fees is designed to reduce the total cost of the loan for buy-to-let borrowers. 

“Due to the popularity of flat fees across the rest of our range we’ve also introduced a five-year fix which comes with a £1,495 fee for those purchasing or remortgaging short-term lets, again designed to keep down the overall cost of the loan.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Aldermore updates BTL mortgage offering

Aldermore has reduced rates and added products to its buy-to-let proposition as of today.

Close