Accord and YBS Commercial cut rates on BTL

  • 16/09/2021
YBS Commercial Mortgages and Accord have made changes to their HMO and individual buy-to-let ranges.

 

A 0.20 per cent reduction has been made to YBS Commercial’s five-year fixed rate deals while a cut of 0.15 per cent has been applied to the ten-year fixed rate.

The house in multiple occupation (HMO) rate has been trimmed by 0.10 per cent.

Highlights of the new range, available to corporate or individual large loan buy-to-let borrowers, include:

• A five-year fixed rate at 3.20 per cent, cut from 3.40 per cent, available up to 65 per cent loan-to-value (LTV).

• A 10-year fixed rate at 3.70 per cent, cut from 3.85 per cent, available up to 75 per cent LTV.

Accord Mortgages has trimmed rates on selected buy-to-let remortgage deals for landlords with 35 to 40 per cent equity in their rental properties.

A two-year fixed rate remortgage at 1.31 per cent is available for landlords with 40 per cent equity for a fee of £1,495.

For landlords with 35 per cent equity, a two-year fixed rate remortgage at 1.71 per cent is available for a £495 completion fee.

Simon Garner, buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord, said: “Reducing the rates on these selected products will give brokers and their landlord clients better value. We’re sure they will be a welcome addition to the current competitive market.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

