Accord and YBS Commercial cut rates on BTL

YBS Commercial Mortgages and Accord have made changes to their HMO and individual buy-to-let ranges.

A 0.20 per cent reduction has been made to YBS Commercial’s five-year fixed rate deals while a cut of 0.15 per cent has been applied to the ten-year fixed rate.

The house in multiple occupation (HMO) rate has been trimmed by 0.10 per cent.

Highlights of the new range, available to corporate or individual large loan buy-to-let borrowers, include:

• A five-year fixed rate at 3.20 per cent, cut from 3.40 per cent, available up to 65 per cent loan-to-value (LTV).

• A 10-year fixed rate at 3.70 per cent, cut from 3.85 per cent, available up to 75 per cent LTV.

Accord Mortgages has trimmed rates on selected buy-to-let remortgage deals for landlords with 35 to 40 per cent equity in their rental properties.

A two-year fixed rate remortgage at 1.31 per cent is available for landlords with 40 per cent equity for a fee of £1,495.

For landlords with 35 per cent equity, a two-year fixed rate remortgage at 1.71 per cent is available for a £495 completion fee.

Simon Garner, buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord, said: “Reducing the rates on these selected products will give brokers and their landlord clients better value. We’re sure they will be a welcome addition to the current competitive market.”