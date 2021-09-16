Mint Property Finance makes four hires in expansion drive

Mint Property Finance has filled four newly-created positions as part of its growth strategy.

Joseph Haworth (pictured, middle right) has joined as finance director. He was formerly managing director at private equity group Latium.

Haworth is also currently the director and trustee of Motherwell Cheshire, a charity dedicated to promoting positive mental health and wellbeing in women.

Rachel McIver (pictured, far left) has been hired as portfolio manager and she joined from Lloyds Banking Group where she worked for 19 years. Her most recent position was commercial banking relationship manager, a role she held for 13 years.

The lender has also expanded its underwriting support team with the addition of Samuel Williams and Bethany Clawson (pictured, middle left and far right).

Andrew Lazare, founder and managing director of Mint Property Finance, said: “Investing in the right team is a key part of our growth strategy. As we continue to expand our breadth of market-beating products and our geographic reach both in Scotland and the South, it’s important that we also expand the breadth of our team.

“Joseph, Rachel, Samuel and Bethany, bring to the business not only proven and extensive sector expertise, but a genuine passion and commitment to the industry. They’re incredibly talented and a great fit with our team, we’re delighted to welcome them to the Mint Property Finance family.”