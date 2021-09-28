Commercial property broker Alastair Hoyne launches Finanze

The company is headed by Alastair Hoyne (pictured) who aims to provide a bespoke service to clients seeking bridging, development finance, buy-to-let and commercial mortgages.

Hoyne joined the property sector in 2005 and moved to Hong Kong in 2009 to establish Candid Properties, an online estate agency which charged its clients zero commission.

He later sold the business and moved into investment banking and fund management until 2013. Hoyne then set up a consulting firm, helping firms scale and raise funds particularly in private equity real estate.

With Finanze, Hoyne will charge a £199 application fee and 0.5 per cent of the gross loan upon received a full mortgage or loan offer post-valuation.

Due to his relationship with Connect IFA as well as short and long-term lenders, Hoyne said he would be able to “provide a significant range of products and negotiate terms” according to client circumstances.

Hoyne said: “Every customer is unique, they each deserve their own bespoke solution, not just an off-the-peg database driven response.

“I focus on building lifelong relationships with customers, becoming a trusted part of their property ‘power team’, adding value in the decision-making process throughout the property lifecycle.”