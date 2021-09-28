UTB appoints two to bolster asset finance team

Gavin Mancey has joined the bank as underwriter and Daniel Idowu has been promoted to underwriter having started in UTB’s asset finance operations team in 2018.

Mancey has nearly 20 years’ experience in asset finance credit and risk analysis roles. He has joined UTB from Hitachi Capital where for the last six years he was senior credit analyst considering proposals for a wide variety of assets and with a substantial personal mandate. Prior to joining Hitachi Capital, he was a senior underwriter at Banque PSA Finance.

Daniel Idowu joined UTB’s operations team in 2018 having completed his Masters degree in business and management. Both Mancey and Idowu will report to the head of the credit team, senior underwriter – asset finance, Peter Price.

UTB announced it was targeting larger deals of up to £2m and grow its higher value car business earlier this year.

In line with this, the lender has subsequently developed its asset finance sales, operations and credit teams to ensure it can meet increasing demand and maintain its personal broker service.

Earlier this year Oliver Hobday joined UTB’s established credit team from Hampshire Trust.

Peter Price, senior underwriter, asset finance, United Trust Bank, said: “Gavin is exactly the sort of underwriter we like at UTB. He enjoys talking directly to brokers, working with them on proposals and helping them to get quick decisions for their customers. What’s more he is already well known to many of the brokers we regularly deal with and has worked alongside fellow underwriter Giles Hussey when they were both at Hitachi. He’s an excellent addition to the team and will play a key role in helping us achieve our exciting but challenging growth ambitions.”

He added: “Daniel has learned a lot about the asset finance business in the operations team and I’m delighted to have this opportunity to promote him to a new position in credit where he’ll be able to build on his knowledge and further develop his skills. He won’t find a better team of credit professionals to work with and learn from.”