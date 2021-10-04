Masthaven promotes McQueen to senior lending operations manager

McQueen (pictured) has worked at the bank for around six years, starting as an underwriter and then working up to underwriting manager, before becoming business readiness manager in 2020.

Prior to Masthaven she worked as an underwriter at Prestige Finance for just under two years, and before that worked as a senior finance officer for the government of Western Australia in Perth for just under a year.

In her role she will report to Shelly Connelly, who was appointed director of lending and credit operations in August.

McQueen will support the lending operations teams and help deliver its long and short-term products.

Connelly said: “At Masthaven we’re always investing in our people so that we can provide the best possible service to our intermediary partners. We’re constantly looking for any ways to improve how we operate as a bank and everyone across all our teams is dedicated to this process.

“I’m excited to work with Michaela in her new role and I know she will bring a wealth of enthusiasm and practical experience to the job.”