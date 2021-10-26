You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Shawbrook’s Ray Wong joins Paragon as relationship director

  • 26/10/2021
Paragon Development Finance has appointed Ray Wong as its relationship director with the responsibility of increasing its SME developer customer base.

 

Wong joins from Shawbrook where he worked for two and a half years, most recently as relationship director. 

He has also held banking and property roles at The Ingenious Group, Secure Trust Bank, Natwest and Santander over the past 14 years. 

At Paragon, Wong’s remit will cover the Midlands, London and South East. His appointment also takes Paragon’s relationship director team to 13, supported by 16 portfolio managers. 

Wong (pictured) said: “I’m excited to join Paragon from Shawbrook, the company is building a fantastic reputation in the development finance market for delivery and has recorded strong growth in the past three years. 

“I’m joining an experienced relationship director team and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running and supporting new and existing clients.” 

Robert Orr, Paragon Development Finance managing director, added: “Ray has enjoyed a strong period at Shawbrook, so we are pleased to have recruited somebody with his experience and sector expertise. He will complement our existing relationship director team and I’m confident will be a great success.”

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

