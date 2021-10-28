LendInvest and UTB expand teams with appointments

LendInvest has made two senior appointments to its funds team, with Omega Poole joining as head of capital raising and Robert Pritchard joining as head of fund management.

This follows the lender’s initial public offering (IPO) application in July with a value of £255.6m to trade on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and expand its business.

Poole has joined from law firm Mishcon de Reya where she worked within the debt advisory team. During her time there she helped clients source financing terms for their investment and development projects.

She has over 18 years’ experience as a financier, real estate corporate finance advisor and lawyer and for the last nine years has predominantly focussed on sourcing capital. She was previously a partner at Brown Rudnick LLP and a director at CBRE.

At LendInvest, Poole will be focused on capital raising for the lender’s existing fund and new fund series.

Pritchard has joined from development finance provider Urban Exposure, where he was chief operating officer. Whilst there, he oversaw the company’s restructure and return of shareholder capital.

With over 10 years’ experience, he has held roles covering the raising, deployment and management of capital in real estate finance. Prior to his tenure at Urban Exposure, Pritchard was a director of CBRE Capital Advisors and Barclays Bank.

At LendInvest, he will be responsible for driving the growth and performance of its fund management business.

Poole (pictured) said: “Having watched the LendInvest business carve a new niche and become a leading property finance asset manager supporting SME developers in the UK over the last decade or so, I’m absolutely delighted to have joined the funds team to help continue the development of our successful funds business.”

Pritchard added: “I am very pleased to have joined LendInvest during such an exciting time for the company.

“The strength of brand and entrepreneurial spirit at LendInvest positions us well to further expand our fund management business and become one of the leading specialist managers in the UK.”

United Trust Bank adds four to asset finance operations team

United Trust Bank (UTB) has expanded its Asset Finance operations team with four appointments as it continues to transact record volumes of new business.

UTB has made 10 appointments to the team since the start of the year including Louise McIntosh who joined the bank during the summer as head of operations.

The appointments in the asset finance operations team are Alice Robins, who joins from Aldermore, Shalini Karsan from DLL and Jason White and Rob Bracher who both previously worked at PCF Bank.

McIntosh said: “UTB is well known for its high standards of broker service and our aim is to get deals paid out in line with the customer’s requirements followed quickly by the broker commission.

“Alice, Shalini, Jason and Rob have joined us at an exciting time with demand for UTB funding growing quickly. Their experience and knowledge have enabled them to get straight on with the job, ensuring that our brokers continue to receive the service and support they need despite us transacting record volumes of new business.”