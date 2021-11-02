Jason Neale to head up new specialist lender Quantum Mortgages

Quantum Mortgages, a specialist lender which will initially focus on professional landlords, is due to launch early next year with Jason Neale at the helm.

Neale (pictured) was previously the head of buy-to-let lending at Axis Bank, while he also spent four years as sales director at Magellan Homeloans.

Quantum will be an intermediary-only lender, with the promise of manual underwriting with no automated credit scoring, as well as access to experienced buy-to-let underwriters.

The lender has secured an initial £1bn funding line, and is backed by funds managed by CarVal Investors.

Alongside Neale, Spencer Gale will take up the position of sales director. He was previously head of sales at ULS technology, and worked alongside Neale at Axis Bank and Magellan.

They are joined by Gautum Pandey as capital markets and funding director, who has previously held investment banking roles at JP Morgan Chase and Royal Bank of Scotland, and Manish Shah as non-executive director, who has more than 15 years of experience in investment and asset management.

Neale, managing director at Quantum Mortgages, noted that the circumstances of professional landlords are becoming ever more complex, leaving increasing numbers underserved by high street lenders as well as existing specialist lenders.

He continued: “We’re delighted to have secured a substantial initial funding line which gives us the flexibility to take a more common-sense approach to lending with more useful and modern lending criteria, coupled with the ability to listen to and understand individual circumstances.”