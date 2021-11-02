You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Jason Neale to head up new specialist lender Quantum Mortgages

by:
  • 02/11/2021
  • 0
Jason Neale to head up new specialist lender Quantum Mortgages
Quantum Mortgages, a specialist lender which will initially focus on professional landlords, is due to launch early next year with Jason Neale at the helm.

Neale (pictured) was previously the head of buy-to-let lending at Axis Bank, while he also spent four years as sales director at Magellan Homeloans.

Quantum will be an intermediary-only lender, with the promise of manual underwriting with no automated credit scoring, as well as access to experienced buy-to-let underwriters.

The lender has secured an initial £1bn funding line, and is backed by funds managed by CarVal Investors.

Alongside Neale, Spencer Gale will take up the position of sales director. He was previously head of sales at ULS technology, and worked alongside Neale at Axis Bank and Magellan. 

They are joined by Gautum Pandey as capital markets and funding director, who has previously held investment banking roles at JP Morgan Chase and Royal Bank of Scotland, and Manish Shah as non-executive director, who has more than 15 years of experience in investment and asset management.

Neale, managing director at Quantum Mortgages, noted that the circumstances of professional landlords are becoming ever more complex, leaving increasing numbers underserved by high street lenders as well as existing specialist lenders.

He continued: “We’re delighted to have secured a substantial initial funding line which gives us the flexibility to take a more common-sense approach to lending with more useful and modern lending criteria, coupled with the ability to listen to and understand individual circumstances.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.