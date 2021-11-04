Hope Capital makes trio of appointments

Charlie Gregory (furthest left) and Jamie Gillespie (furthest right) will join the lender’s sales team, with Gregory working as a BDM focusing on London and the South and Gillespie working as an internal BDM.

Gregory previously worked as a BDM in TFG Capital for just under a year. Before that he worked at Market Financial Solutions for around a year. He also worked at Fleet Mortgages for around two years as a telephone BDM.

Gillespie was previously a BDM at Elysium Bridging for just under a year and before that he held a similar role at MT Finance for just over a year. He also worked as a relationship manager at Seneca Bridging for around a year.

Charlotte Holt (middle) previously worked at Arc Hospitality Recruitment for under a year, and also held roles at Eden Support Services and Bright Skey Contracting.

Jonathan Sealey, chief executive of Hope Capital, said: “Hope Capital has been growing rapidly in the last year and we are delighted to welcome Charlie, Jamie, and Charlotte to the team. All three appointments will be fantastic additions and I look forward seeing them help grow the business and add value to our offering in their own individual ways.”