The winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2021 were announced at the Hilton Bankside in London during a night of festivities, industry recognition and celebration.

Returning with an in-person ceremony after a virtual event last year, guests were treated to a night of entertainment in honour of their industry peers.

Comedian Rich Hall performed on the evening before the 21 broker and lender winners were named.

Alan Cleary, group managing director of Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial was given the Outstanding Contribution award.

Congratulations to all the winners.