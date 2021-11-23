You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Time for landlords to think about energy efficiency – Taverner

by: Neil Taverner, Complex Buy to Let Specialist at Brightstar Financial
  • 23/11/2021
  • 0
Time for landlords to think about energy efficiency – Taverner
The energy efficiency of properties is a growing theme and is likely to take more of a centre stage in the coming years. The most pressing consideration is for landlords, who will soon need to ensure that any property they let out achieves an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of at least a C.

 

Currently, the minimum energy efficiency standards (MEES) allows for rented properties with a minimum of an E rating on the EPC. But from 2025, all new tenancies will require a certification of rating C or above and, from 2028, this will apply to all existing tenancies.

Upgrading a property from an EPC rating of E to an EPC rating of C is likely to carry considerable cost with potential works including improving wall and roof insulation, installing double or triple glazing and installing a more energy efficient boiler. Other methods of improving the EPC rating could include investing in renewable energy, using products such as solar panels and ground-source heat pumps.

It will be beneficial for landlords to plan for the implementation of these regulations sooner rather than later. Landlords we speak to on a daily basis often don’t know the current EPC rating of their property, so we are now speaking to them about their responsibilities and the upcoming changes.

Lenders offering more green products

We are already seeing a change in the way lenders are offering products, with a variety of green and EPC products now available, and we have access to exclusive products, often with lower rates and fees than those that are available direct to brokers.

For example, we have a range of specialist products that promote greater energy efficiency as they are only available on properties that have an EPC rating of A, B or C. These are seven-year fixed rate products with free valuations and a one per cent fee and rates start from as low as 2.65 per cent, varying on the property’s individual EPC rating. They are available on HMOs and multi-unit freehold blocks as well as standard properties. We anticipate there will be more products like this, and products that offer capital raising to help landlords improve the energy efficiency of their properties, in the near future.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Neil Taverner, Complex Buy to Let Specialist at Brightstar Financial

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.