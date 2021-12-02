West One boosts BTL team

West One Loans buy-to-let division has recruited four underwriters and one completions case manager as it continues to expand its property investment finance division.

The specialist lender’s decision to bolster its underwriting team is part the 2021 growth strategy which involves opening its proposition up to networks and mortgage clubs.

West One also plans to bring in several new hires in the coming months as it continues its expansion plans.

Andrew Ferguson (pictured), managing director, buy-to-let at West One Loans, said: “These new hires are just the beginning as we continue to strive towards being the go-to option for brokers in the buy-to-let arena.

“We pride ourselves on providing a bespoke, specialist and expert service to brokers, and bringing in more underwriters and case managers will ensure we continue to deliver on this.

“Even after these new appointments, we’re still looking for new members of our team. In the new year we have set ourselves ambitious targets and we’re confident that our investment in people will support these growth plans.”