Bridging

Hope Capital launches bridge product

by:
  • 16/12/2021
Hope Capital has released a fast-track bridging loan product up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) offering loans up to £750,000.

 

It will be available on properties with a value of up to £1m. 

As part of the offer, Hope Capital has also announced it will lend based on an open market valuation (OMV) across residential, commercial and mixed-use property types. 

Roz Cawood (pictured), director of sales at Hope Capital, said: “As we once again face an uncertain period within the economy, we wanted to provide some additional festive support and a brand-new opportunity as we enter the new year. 

“The offering reflects everything we stand for at Hope Capital: delivering innovative, flexible, tailored solutions quickly and efficiently, which cater for the requirements of different borrowers, their individual circumstances and their level of borrowing. 

“The decision to now accept OMVs was made to increase our competitiveness as we head into 2022. This will also support borrowers who are looking to achieve their investment and business goals going forward.” 

In addition, Hope Capital will accept automated valuation model (AVM) up to £750,000 and desktop valuations on residential property up to £1m. 

Cawood added: “This new offer is suitable for all property types and is a highly competitive bridging loan facility. As we understand speed is of the essence, we will also lend based on AVMs and desktop valuations, making borrowing significantly faster and more accessible for customers.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

