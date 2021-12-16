You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Saxon Trust hires Nick Taylor in senior role

by:
  • 16/12/2021
  • 0
Saxon Trust hires Nick Taylor in senior role
Bridging and development finance lender Saxon Trust has hired Nick Taylor as its head of portfolio management – development lending.

 

Taylor worked at Coronado Property Developments Group for nearly eight years, most recently as a senior consultant. During this time, he managed the firm’s senior and mezzanine funding arrangements. He also established broker relationships and negotiated funding for development projects. 

At Saxon Trust, Taylor will have the responsibility of sourcing new development and renovation loan enquiries. He will also be conducting site visits and building relationships with developers as well as monitoring and reporting on ongoing loans.  

He will work with the lender’s chief investment officer, co-founder and director, Andrew Gardiner. 

Saxon Trust previously traded as Calmez until its rebrand last year, and recently expanded its funding lines to widen its offering. 

Taylor (pictured) said: “My new role at Saxon Trust is both broad and exciting. With the business entering a scale-up growth phase I’m confident that my contacts and experience in the property development sector can make a difference.    

“I’m particularly looking forward to getting out on site, meeting borrowers and helping them to deliver their projects successfully.” 

Gardiner added: “This is the first of a series of key appointments we are looking to make as we gear up for 2022 and beyond.  

“We are ending the year with a strong pipeline of cases and with Nick working closely with our brokers and getting out on site to meet and proactively assist developers we will be looking to maximise these opportunities and bring many more deals on board. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.