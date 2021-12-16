Saxon Trust hires Nick Taylor in senior role

Bridging and development finance lender Saxon Trust has hired Nick Taylor as its head of portfolio management – development lending.

Taylor worked at Coronado Property Developments Group for nearly eight years, most recently as a senior consultant. During this time, he managed the firm’s senior and mezzanine funding arrangements. He also established broker relationships and negotiated funding for development projects.

At Saxon Trust, Taylor will have the responsibility of sourcing new development and renovation loan enquiries. He will also be conducting site visits and building relationships with developers as well as monitoring and reporting on ongoing loans.

He will work with the lender’s chief investment officer, co-founder and director, Andrew Gardiner.

Saxon Trust previously traded as Calmez until its rebrand last year, and recently expanded its funding lines to widen its offering.

Taylor (pictured) said: “My new role at Saxon Trust is both broad and exciting. With the business entering a scale-up growth phase I’m confident that my contacts and experience in the property development sector can make a difference.

“I’m particularly looking forward to getting out on site, meeting borrowers and helping them to deliver their projects successfully.”

Gardiner added: “This is the first of a series of key appointments we are looking to make as we gear up for 2022 and beyond.

“We are ending the year with a strong pipeline of cases and with Nick working closely with our brokers and getting out on site to meet and proactively assist developers we will be looking to maximise these opportunities and bring many more deals on board.