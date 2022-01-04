You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Nigel Boardman appointed director and deputy chairman of Arbuthnot Latham & Co

  • 04/01/2022
Nigel Boardman has been hired as director and deputy chairman of private and commercial banking firm Arbuthnot Latham and Co.

 

Arbuthnot Latham and Co, subsidiary of Arbuthnot Banking Group, comprises the group’s commercial banking arm. Last year, the bank stated its intention to move away from commercial real estate and focus on buy-to-let lending. 

It said this decision was down to the decline of people working in offices at the time and the increased interest in staycations leading to a holiday let boom.

Within the property space, the group also offers mortgages for purchase and commercial to residential conversions.

Boardman has been a non-executive director of the company since June 2019 and he took up his new position as of 1 January this year. 

He also increased his stake in the group in January last year, when he acquired 2,078 ordinary shares for a total value of £16,104.50. In June, he purchased a further 500 shares for a total of £5,150. 

This raised his stake in the company to 0.08 per cent.

