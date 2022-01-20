Assetz Capital expands origination team 

Evans spent nearly two decades as a relationship manager for real estate clients at Santander. For Assetz, he will be primarily handling the Merseyside and surrounding area in the Northwest, working to “help provide ‘Real World’ funding solutions” to customers.

Paul Williams, who spent seven years at Hodge Bank as a development finance manager after 18 years in management roles with HSBC, and had set up his own business to operate care homes in Wales, will work from his base in South Wales to support a countrywide network. He said he was looking forward to building on the firm’s “success with the origination team in the development and care sectors”.

Mark Standley, national commercial director, said: “James and Paul bring significant lending experience to the table, and they will add huge value to the group.”

Assetz also announced that it was also offering development finance from 6.9 per cent for terms up to 36 months with solutions for larger loans.

Its residential bridging rates would also now start from 0.60 per cent as it looked to expand its share of the bridging market.