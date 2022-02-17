You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Sancus launches refurbishment product

  • 17/02/2022
Sancus launches refurbishment product
Alternative finance provider Sancus has added a refurbishment product to its portfolio, which it says has “filled a gap in the market”.

 

The product is available up to 75 per cent of the property value, excluding interest, on the first day of the loan and offers up to 100 per cent of the refurbishment or renovation costs.

Borrowers can access between £150,00 and £5m with rates starting from 0.55 per cent.

Richard Whitehouse, sales director at Sancus Lending said: “The interest we have already seen on this product since its launch a fortnight ago has been phenomenal amongst our broker network. It seems to have filled a gap in the market for them on their client offering.

“The additional funds available on first drawdown as a result of our net 75 per cent advance is helping our brokers to win new clients and helping their clients take on more projects without increasing their cash commitment.

He added that it was rolling out the product though its business development teams in the North and South over the coming months via face-to-face meetings and trade shows.

The lender brought out bridge and development products last year, called Bridge by Sancus and Development by Sancus.

Sancus looks at each loan application on a case-by-case basis. It primarily focuses on residential properties and for bridging it typically offers loans between £100,000 and £10m, and for development loans it offers between £500,000 and £5m, at 75 per cent loan to value.

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.