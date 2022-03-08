You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Finova adds Norton Home Loans to lender panel

  • 08/03/2022
Finova adds Norton Home Loans to lender panel
Finova Payment and Mortgage Services has partnered with Norton Home Loans (NHL), in a deal which gives members access to NHL’s entire first and second charge product range.

The partnership is intended to strengthen the portfolio of lending products available to Finova’s broker network.

Finova said the partnership would help brokers find homes for borrowers who did not fit the criteria of high street lenders, and would help these borrowers secure finance that might not otherwise be possible.

NHL’s products are aimed at borrowers with impaired credit histories or alternative streams of income. NHL also has specialised lending criteria for various types of properties, such as unencumbered, non-standard construction and properties with a no-minimum-valuation.

NHL joins Finova Payment and Mortgage Services’ panel of over 70 lenders, offering standard mortgages as well as specialist and niche lending products, including residential, buy-to-let, bridging, second charge, commercial and development, equity release and more.

Melanie Spencer (pictured), head of Finova Payment and Mortgage Services, said its growing mortgage panel reflected our commitment to providing product options for a wide range of clients and supporting each borrower’s mortgage journey in a challenging financial climate.

She said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Norton Home Loans and to offer lending opportunities to borrowers who may require specialist products due to their credit history, income or property.

“This partnership is certainly a welcome addition to our panel of existing lending partners, and we look forward to supporting our brokers with the many options offered by Norton Home Loans’ extensive product range.”

Paul Stringer, managing director of Norton Home Loans, added: “This is a fantastic partnership for Norton Home Loans. Finova Mortgage Club is making great strides within the intermediary world and this is an opportune moment to join its lender panel. We look forward to progressing in our partnership and spreading the word of our proposition to members across Finova’s growing network.”

