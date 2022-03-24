You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Pink Pig Loans rebrands to Truffle Specialist Finance

by:
  • 24/03/2022
Specialist finance packager and distributor, Pink Pig Loans, has rebranded the business and will now be known as Truffle Specialist Finance (TSF).

TSF will continue to offer specialist finance packaging and distribution services to advisers across a wide range of product options in the lending space.

The business primarily operates in the second charge, bridging and commercial finance sectors, but also covers first charge mortgages, buy-to-let, and other types of secured lending via a panel of specialist lenders.

Based in Penarth, South Wales, TSF has a team of 12 including specialist finance directors, business development and sales managers, advisers and underwriters.

In 2016 the business was bought by Specialist Mortgage Group before managing director, James Rainbird (pictured), reacquired the company in February 2021. He has since distributed the shares to three newly appointed board directors.

The business said this rebrand to Truffle was designed to move the firm on to its next level of development following the reacquisition.

Rainbird said: “Since we brought the business back fully into the management team’s hands, we have worked on developing the proposition and offering access to a far wider range of specialist finance products.

“The rebrand to Truffle Specialist Finance reflects this broader range of options we have access to and ensures advisers are fully aware we will dig deep to find the right product solution for their client needs.

“We are no longer simply a ‘loans’ business given that we’re able to offer advisers access to product solutions in spaces such as second charge, buy-to-let, bridging, commercial, first charge – effectively we can support advisers with clients who have the full range of specialist finance needs.

“Advisers can rest assured that it is business as usual and we will continue to provide the service they have come to expect, with more news to come on how we will continue to expand our offering.”

